Police: Officer involved shooting in Ocala leaves subject in critical condition

Ocala police were involved in a shooting Sunday afternoon near the 5500 block of SW 27th Ave.

Officers were called for a service about a 23-year-old man who was being taken to The Vines Hospital by family members.

Prior to the officer’s arrival, the subject fled the area acting erratic according to Ocala Police’s facebook.

Officers then began searching for the subject.

Around 12:38 p.m., officers located the subject near the 5500 block of SW 27th Ave.

When contact was made, the subject was an immediate threat and officers used deadly force and shot the subject, according to officers.

The man was struck by gunfire and taken to HCA hospital in OCala for treatment. He is in critical condition.

No officers were harmed during the incident.

This incident is currently under investigation and more details will be shared when available to do so.

