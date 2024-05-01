Police officer hurt in crash in Thornton

DENVER (KDVR) — A police officer was hurt in a crash with another vehicle on Tuesday night in Thornton.

It happened near 128th Avenue and Washington Street, according to the Thornton Police Department, which posted about the incident at 9:26 p.m.

A police spokesperson said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the other two people who were involved in the crash were OK.

Northbound Washington Street was closed at 124th Avenue, according to police. Drivers were advised to use alternative routes.

Colorado State Patrol was headed to the scene to investigate.

