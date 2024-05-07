Police officer 'deliberately' run over by suspect

The officer was left "in and out of consciousness" after the incident [PA Media]

A police officer has been taken to hospital after being "deliberately" run over during a call out to a domestic incident.

The Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer was described as being "in and out of consciousness" after being struck, and is being treated in hospital for a broken ankle.

A 32-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident in Beech Road, Sale, at 22:11 BST on Sunday.

A second man, 30, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A GMP spokesperson said the suspect had "deliberately" driven over the officer before fleeing in the vehicle, but was detained "swiftly".

Det Ch Insp Nicola Walton from Trafford CID said: “Our officers put themselves out there on the streets every day to keep our communities safe.

"They do not expect to be targeted in such a way."

DCI Walton added there was "no wider threat" to the public.

