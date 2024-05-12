Police officer, Amazon shooting suspect shot in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer and a suspect have been shot in an incident on the west side of the city Sunday night tied to a shooting a short time before at an Amazon facility in West Jefferson.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, the shooting happened near Georgesville Road and Clime Road North at approximately 6:08 p.m.

The suspect also suffered from a gunshot wound, the dispatcher said.

The officer is in a stable condition and there is no word on the suspect’s condition.

Police officials respond to an active shooter call at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in West Jefferson on Sunday, May 12, 2024. (JACKIE GILLIS/NBC4)

Police officials respond to an active shooter call at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in West Jefferson on Sunday, May 12, 2024. (JACKIE GILLIS/NBC4)

Police officials respond to an active shooter call at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in West Jefferson on Sunday, May 12, 2024. (JACKIE GILLIS/NBC4)

According to the police dispatch, the suspect is the same suspect involved in a shooting at an Amazon facility in West Jefferson.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, multiple 911 calls were made reporting shots fired inside the Amazon building on the 6400 block of State Route 29 in West Jefferson at approximately 4:42 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said there are no reported injuries at the facility.

As with all police shootings, the Ohio Bureau of Investigation with the attorney general’s office has been called in to investigate the shooting, a BCI spokesperson said.

This is the second incident in which a suspect has been shot by a Columbus police officer in less than 24 hours. On Saturday, officers engaged in a “gun battle” with a domestic violence suspect, killing him. Police said the man killed a woman before encountering police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.