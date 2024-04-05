Police: Off-duty officer finds victim of apparent hit-and-run crash injured in street in Dighton

An investigation is underway after an off-duty police officer found the victim of an apparent hit-and-run crash injured in the street late Thursday night, authorities said.

The off-duty officer was traveling along Route 44 in the area of 1995 Winthrop Street around 10 p.m. when they observed a man lying in the road near a Gulf gas station, according to the Dighton Police Department.

Police said the victim was rushed to a local hospital after the officer called for assistance. There was no immediate word on his condition.

“The man appeared to be walking alongside Route 44 westbound when he was struck,” the department said.

Video from the scene showed multiple evidence markers in the street and the area roped off with yellow tape.

Investigators are searching for a possible Toyota of an unknown year or model in connection with the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dighton police at 508-669-6711.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

