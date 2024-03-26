Police: Odessan shot by teenager

Mar. 26—According to the Odessa Police Department, a lover's triangle situation led to a 29-year-old man being shot early Sunday morning.

Dispatchers received a call shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday about a shooting in the 2200 block of East 46th Street.

According to an OPD report, when officers arrived a woman told them that her former boyfriend and two men pushed their way inside her home and refused to leave.

She told officers her former boyfriend went into the bedroom where her current boyfriend was sleeping and demanded he leave. According to the report, the man punched and pistol whipped her boyfriend while telling him to leave the house and eventually all three men and her boyfriend went outside.

As she argued with her former boyfriend from inside the house, the woman said a man her former boyfriend called "Edel" yelled they needed to leave because he'd just shot her current boyfriend, the report stated.

The men left in a Dodge Charger and she found her boyfriend a couple of houses away suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the woman told police.

Officers found Edel Tarango Saenz Jr., 19, driving the Charger near Loop 338 and Eastridge Road, the report stated.

Saenz admitted to shooting the older man and police found a .45 caliber Glock at his home on East 15th Street, the report stated.

Saenz was arrested on suspicion of burglary of a habitation intending to commit another felony. He remains in the Ector County jail on a surety bond of $250,000.