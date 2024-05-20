This is how police are now enforcing Georgia’s news squatter laws following Channel 2 investigations

After a series of Channel 2 Action News investigations exposed a legal loophole that squatters were using to stay in homes for months at a time.

State legislators changed the law this spring.

“I think with the current law that is now in effect, we will be able to react more proactively,” police told us.

Today on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m., consumer investigator Justin Gray has obtained body camera video of the first suspected squatter home one metro Atlanta police department investigated with the new enhanced police powers of Georgia’s new squatter law.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED NEWS:



