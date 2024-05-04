Police: NH woman arrested for driving over 110mph with unbuckled children

A New Hampshire woman was arrested after allegedly driving over 110 miles per hour with unbuckled young children in the back seat, state police say.

Around 9:17 p.m. on Friday night, a New Hampshire state police trooper observed a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV weaving in and out of traffic on Route 101 West at a dangerously high speed, at one point touching 112 miles per hour.

The trooper pulled over 23-year-old Shirley Stanley of Manchester, NH and noticed her two children of 1 and 4 years old were not buckled in the back, a New Hampshire State Police spokesperson said.

After being arrested, Stanley was charged with reckless operation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of violating required child passenger restraints, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, unsafe lane change, following too closely, and speeding.

Stanley was released on personal recognizance bail. She is scheduled to appear in Candia District Court on June 10.

Anyone who witnessed the SUV’s driving is asked to contact Trooper Jacob Benjamin at Jacob.A.Benjamin@dos.nh.gov or State Police dispatch at (603) 223-4381.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW