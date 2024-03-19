POLICE NEWS: U.S. 6 crash sends one to hospital

Mar. 18—A crash involving a semi Monday morning sent one woman to the hospital.

According to Elkhart County deputies, Zackery Courson, 21, of Larwill, was traveling on U.S. 6 west of C.R. 123 at 8:49 a.m. when he went left-of-center and sideswiped a 2012 Peterbilt semitractor-trailer driven by Adam Bailey, 47, of Fayette, Ohio.

Courson's 2016 Chevrolet Traverse then ran off the side of the road and into a field.

Jaylyn Wright, of New Paris, a passenger in Courson's vehicle was transported to Goshen Hospital for leg pain. Courson was cited for driving left of center.

CRASH

A Warsaw woman was hospitalized following a crash in Elkhart early Monday morning.

Elkhart County deputies reported that at 2:50 a.m., Chelsea Sutterby, 30, of Warsaw, was driving on C.R. 6 west of C.R. 101 just outside city limits when her 2000 Honda Odyssey went left-of-center and struck a rock and a large tree.

Sutterby was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Goshen police responded to a hit-and-run in the Lowes parking lot, 2219 Rieth Blvd., at 2:23 p.m. Sunday.

—A 42-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8 p.m. Thursday that a black car crashed into her mailbox in the 56000 block of C.R. 3 and left without exchanging information.

ARRESTS

—Goshen police arrested a 24-year-old Burket man at 4:31 p.m. on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated during a traffic stop on South Eighth Street near Plymouth Avenue. A 58-year-old man in the vehicle was also accused of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction. Both were incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.

—Elkhart County deputies arrested a 39-year-old man at 10:33 p.m. Friday on charges of operating a vehicle with a driving status of habitual traffic violator and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia near U.S. 20 and South Main Street.

—A 53-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 6:43 p.m. Friday following a crash near Ind. 120 and Third Avenue in Bristol.

THEFTS

—A 76-year-old Syracuse woman reported to Goshen police that between noon and 1:30 p.m. Saturday someone stole her purse in the 1100 block of Chicago Avenue.

—A 71-year-old Elkhart woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2 p.m. March 13 and 3 p.m. March 15 someone stole her car, and cut the locks off her shed and stole a lawnmower, ladder, power washer, and wheelbarrow from the 57000 block of Ne Ca Dah Drive in Elkhart.