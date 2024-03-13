POLICE NEWS: Sturgis man arrested following pursuit in stolen vehicle

Mar. 12—A Sturgis, Michigan, man was arrested after reportedly leading police on a vehicle pursuit in a stolen vehicle over the weekend.

Elkhart City police report that on March 8, police entered into the pursuit with Joshua Schultz, 25, of Sturgis, at North Nappanee Street and Kilbourn Street after he fled from a traffic stop at 5:20 a.m. Schultz was allegedly driving a Pontiac Firebird reported stolen out of Michigan.

The pursuit lasted around five minutes with the vehicle being abandoned after crashing into a retention pond off Kinro Court near Aeroplex Drive, the report reads. Schultz then began to flee on foot, police said, and was found with the assistance of K9 officers near a semi-truck cab parked at B Brothers Warehouse, 2108 Kinro Court.

Schultz was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; auto theft, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement-vehicle, a Level 6 felony.

ARRESTS

— A 25-year-old Goshen man was arrested by Goshen police at 7:26 p.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement, and never obtaining a license after a traffic stop was attempted hear Plymouth Avenue and South Third Street for moving violations.

— A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested by Goshen police on charges of burglary, resisting law enforcement, and illegal consumption of alcohol after police were contacted for a report of individuals entering the new courthouse building site at 1905 N. Reliance Road at 12:19 a.m. Sunday. Both juveniles were released to a parent.

— A 47-year-old man was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle and reckless driving after police attempted to stop a motorcycle for a speeding infraction at 5:47 p.m. Saturday and allegedly led police on a vehicle pursuit near West Pike Street and North Chicago Avenue.

— A 49-year-old man was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated at 11:57 a.m. Saturday after a man called to report that a red Chevrolet Silverado had driven into his yard with an intoxicated driver in the 67000 block of C.R. 43.

CRASH

A man was hospitalized after a combination of stopped traffic and distracted driving resulted in a three-car pileup by Goshen Junior High on Monday afternoon.

Goshen police report that according to Ronald Brubaker, 71, of Goshen, he was traveling north on Indiana Avenue approaching Ind. 119 at 4:17 p.m. when he got distracted and rear-ended a 2014 Buick Enclave driven by Lorene Dougherty, 58, of Nappanee, who was stopped in standstill traffic due to school dismissal.

Doughtery told police while stopped in traffic, she was hit by the red 2008 Ford F-150 driven by Brubaker, the impact of which pushed her into a black Pontiac G6 driven by Cynthia Wallace, 38, of Mishawaka, who was stopped in front of her, the police report reads.

Brubaker was transported to Goshen Hospital for chest pain.

BURGLARY

An 87-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone had recently broken into his storage units in the 25000 block of C.R. 4 in Elkhart.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRYA 37-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 9 p.m. Monday someone she didn't know entered her home in the 500 block of Broadmore Estates in Goshen.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

— A 26-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that three youths vandalized her home in the 600 block of Sherwood Drive in Bristol at 5:33 p.m. March 7.

— A 21-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 3:55 p.m. Saturday someone threw a drill through the back window of his 2002 Toyota Camry.

THEFT— Goshen police responded to a theft of vehicle parts in the 2400 block of Lincolnway East at 10:28 a.m. Monday.

— A 25-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that on Feb. 26 and 27 a theft occurred in the 72000 block of Ind. 15.

— A 49-year-old Elkhart woman reported to Goshen police that her wallet was stolen from her unlocked vehicle between 10 p.m. March 9 and midnight March 10 from the 61000 block of C.R. 17.

— A 21-year-old Markleville woman reported to Goshen police that her license plate was stolen from her vehicle overnight between Friday and Saturday in the 1700 block of South Main Street.

—A 35-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between March 6 and 7 someone stole a 2010 Ford Edge from the area of C.R. 25 and C.R. 50.

— A 38-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:42 a.m. Saturday finding a white 2017 Buick Verano with the door left open in the 30000 block of Riverbend Circle. The department found that the vehicle was reported stolen and it was recovered.

— A 23-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:39 a.m. Sunday someone stole parts from a 2014 Ford Edge in the 23000 block of Nora Street in Elkhart.

— Airsoft Marketplace reported to Elkhart County deputies that between noon and 5 p.m. Friday, a Glock 17 replica paintball gun was stolen from the Gunslingers Gun Show at the RV Hall of Fame, 21565 Executive Parkway.