POLICE NEWS: Pursuit ends in crash, arrest of Middlebury man

Apr. 9—A Middlebury man was arrested following a police pursuit that entered in a vehicular crash.

Corey Standish, 19, of Middlebury allegedly led Goshen police on a high-speed chase on U.S. 33 just before 10 a.m. Monday.

Police say they initially attempted to pull Standish near Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue but instead were led on a pursuit.

Down the way, Donald Mumaw, 62, of Elkhart, was approaching the intersection of C.R. 13 and U.S. 33. On C.R. 13 heading south, Mumaw had the green light and proceeded through the intersection, but stopped midway through, hearing police sirens, the police report reads. His black 2018 Ram 1500 truck was struck by the silver 2005 Pontiac Grand Am driven by the fleeing 19-year-old driver, according to the report.

Standish's Grand Am spun clockwise and jumped the median that separated traffic and Standish attempted to flee.

After the crash, police say Standish attempted to continue running by stealing a vehicle from someone who was pumping gas at the station but was apprehended.

Standish was hospitalized and released to police custody on charges of resisting law enforcement in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and attempted auto theft.

Two injured in crash

A crash in LaGrange left two men hospitalized Monday morning.

The LaGrange County Sheriff's Department reports the crash occurred at 7:49 a.m. Monday at U.S. 20 and C.R. 200 East in LaGrange.

Police say Clint T. Renkenberger, 45, Kendallville was driving a 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 west on U.S. 20 just east of C.R. 200 East but was traveling at an unsafe speed.

Derek Damon, 38 of Sturgis, Michigan, was stopped at the north side of the intersection on 200 East in a 2017 Ford F250, with passenger Dakotah R. Baldridge, 32, of LaGrange.

Police said Renkenberger was driving at an unsafe speed and following too closely behind a vehicle slowing down to make a left turn and went off the roadway to avoid hitting that car and instead hit the Ford truck stopped at the intersection.

Damon and Baldridge were taken to LaGrange Parkview Hospital for injuries.

Crash injures two children

Two kids were hospitalized after a crash Friday afternoon outside of Goshen.

According to Elkhart County deputies, at 12:15 p.m. April 5, Trista Jonnell Bright, 37, of Ruffin, North Carolina, was traveling south on U.S. 33 in a 2013 Dodge Journey and disregarded the stop light at C.R. 31, proceeding through the intersection and crashing into a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Thomas Maran, 56, of Syracuse, which had been traveling north on C.R. 31 and had been crossing through the intersection to make a left turn onto U.S. 33.

Nicholas Dimmick, 62, of Syracuse, was in his 2020 Chevrolet Colorado and was also waiting to make a left turn, traveling south on C.R. 31, and his vehicle was also struck

Two juveniles in Bright's vehicle were transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment and she was cited for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility and disregarding a lighted signal.

Crash injures one

One man was hospitalized following a crash Monday morning.

According to Elkhart County deputies around 7:01 a.m. Chad Ward, 52, of Elkhart, was traveling south on C.R. 7 just north of Hallie Road in a 2018 Ram Pro van and came to a full stop due to traffic.

Monique Miller, 20, of Elkhart, behind him in a 2014 Dodge Journey, rear-ended him, police reported. Miller was cited for following too closely.

Ward was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Tiffany Hull, 54, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:55 p.m. Sunday that someone had crashed into her vehicle while it was parked at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., and fled the scene.

—Erica Beckwith, 34, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 7:26 p.m. Sunday that her parked vehicle was struck at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road., and the other driver left without exchanging information.

ARRESTS

—A 19-year-old woman was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 2:39 p.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he was stopped at Elkhart Road and C.R. 26.

—A 45-year-old woman was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia after police stopped her for an equipment violation near Ind. 19 and Hively Avenue at 11:21 a.m. Saturday.

—A 54-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 12:17 a.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic violation near Old U.S. 33 and Nappanee Street.

—A 19-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 3:56 a.m. Sunday after he allegedly forced entry into his ex-girlfriend's property in the 300 block of Wood Sage Street.

ARSON

Goshen police responded to a structural fire in the 1300 block of Harvest Drive at 9:59 p.m. Sunday.

BURGLARY

Elkhart County deputies investigated a suspected burglary in the 29000 block of Oregon Avenue where a woman reported that someone entered her home and stole an Xbox 360, a PlayStation 4 pro, a Sony Digital video recorder, and three DVDs between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—A 72-year-old man reported to Goshen police at 9:50 p.m. Sunday damages to his vehicle in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East.

—A 20-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 9:41 a.m. Sunday someone she knew had broken the rear window of her vehicle in the 1300 block of South 12th Street.

—A 21-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday someone damaged her Nissan Altima and Chevrolet Impala by placing a substance into the gas tank in the 58000 block of Vista Boulevard.

—A 39-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 11 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday someone damaged his Chevrolet Equinox by placing a substance into the gas tank in the 52000 block of Brookstream Circle.

—A 27-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6:15 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday her 2017 Ford Explorer was damaged by someone she knew in the 18000 block of C.R. 18 in Goshen.

OFFICER'S REPORT

—A 60-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:32 p.m. Saturday locating multiple purses, credit cards, and a driver's license near 23000 Norwood Court.

—A 22-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:46 p.m. Friday that he lost his passport on March 20.

—A 50-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies finding an Illinois license plate near C.R. 1 and Cleveland Road in Elkhart at 8:10 a.m.

—A man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:06 p.m. Monday finding a firearm on a property in the 57000 block of West Port Lane.

THEFT

—A 69-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 and 11 a.m. Thursday someone stole his Borden trashcan from the 68000 block of U.S. 33 in Goshen.

—A 32-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies around 6 p.m. Monday that someone stole a 250-gallon propane tank from a home in the 16000 block of U.S. 6 in Syracuse.

FRAUD

—Paul's Seating reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:24 a.m. Saturday someone made an unauthorized transaction using PayPal for approximately $14,100.

—A 75-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6:07 and 7:04 p.m. April 4 someone committed fraud.

—Elkhart County deputies initiated an investigation into identity deception in New Paris around 9 a.m. Monday.

LOOSE DOG

Goshen police were called to the 200 block of Blackport Drive in regards to a loose and injured dog at 5:57 p.m. Sunday. The Elkhart County Humane Society was contacted, but the dog passed prior to arrival at the shelter.