POLICE NEWS: Police make several alcohol-related arrests

May 20—ARRESTS

—A 32-year-old man was arrested by Goshen police at 4:14 p.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic crash near Indiana Avenue and Pike Street.

—A 55-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 5:50 p.m. May 16 on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia during the execution of an active arrest warrant near Verdant Drive and C.R. 17 in Elkhart.

—A 41-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 8:50 a.m. May 17 on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment and while never having received a license at the intersection of C.R. 21 and C.R. 40.

—A 19-year-old woman was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 12:22 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after she crashed into a tree in the 66000 block of C.R. 17 in Goshen.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Jason Haywood, 21, reported to Goshen police at 7:55 p.m. Sunday being the victim of a hit-and-run crash near Wilden Avenue and Main Street.

—Elkhart County deputies responded to a hit-and-run around 6 p.m. Saturday where someone struck three mailboxes and left on C.R. 2 near Cornwall Road.

OFFICER'S REPORT

Elkhart County deputies found that a vehicle had caught fire near Ind. 15 and C.R. 23 at 3:32 a.m. Saturday.

THEFT

—A 23-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5:57 a.m. May 17 that her black 2021 Ford Escape was stolen from Jamestown United Methodist Church, 59218 C.R. 3, Elkhart.

—A 31-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday someone stole and damaged a bicycle in the 30000 block of Riverbend Circle in Osceola.

—A man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between May 12 and May 19 someone he knew stole power tools.

FRAUD

—A 64-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between May 1-13, someone stole a Menard's rebate from his mailbox in the 23000 block of U.S. 33 in Elkhart, and then used the money at Menard's.

—An employee of Friendly Tires, 51021 Ind. 13, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:41 a.m. Friday that a fake license was used to purchase tires.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

A 43-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:07 a.m. May 17 that someone who threatened her also caused damage by destroying the door handle of her home in the 57000 block of Roys Avenue in Elkhart.