POLICE NEWS: Man suffers medical event at jail, dies at hospital

May 9—ELKHART — A 31-year-old man died at Elkhart General Hospital at about 8 a.m. Wednesday after suffering from an apparent medical issue while in custody at the jail.

According to Elkhart County Sheriff's Capt. Michael Culp, at 6:21 a.m. staff at the Elkhart County Jail had Corbin Eby, 31, in custody and he had an apparent medical issue. He was immediately taken to Elkhart General Hospital by ambulance, Culp reported.

At about 8 a.m., the sheriff's office was notified that the man had died while being treated at the hospital.

As part of protocol, the sheriff's office requested the Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigate.

ARRESTS

—A 39-year-old Elkhart man was arrested by Goshen police at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of auto theft, possession of meth, and paraphernalia after he was stopped at Bashor Road and Post Road in Goshen.

—A 37-year-old woman was arrested by Goshen police at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of intimidation with a deadly weapon after she allegedly attempted to grab a woman by the throat and threatened her with a pair of scissors in the 200 block of Woodridge Court.

—A 45-year-old man was arrested by Goshen police at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after he allegedly gave his brother's name instead of his own when police were executing a warrant on a property in the 2100 block of Weaver Lane. He was also arrested for his outstanding warrant.

THEFTS

—An employee of Miller Poultry, 2704 S. Main St., reported to Goshen police at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday that someone had stolen tools on Dec. 25, 2023.

—An employee of U-Haul reported 9 a.m. Tuesday a box truck was stolen from Hampton Inn, 1968 Lincolnway East, but it was recovered on Wednesday by Goshen police at Super 8, 2628 Lincolnway East.

—A 74-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between March 21 and March 28 someone stole a gun from his vehicle in the 13000 block of C.R. 38 in Goshen.

—A couple reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone stole mail from the 15000 block of C.R. 18 between April 25 and May 1.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

A 50-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday that someone he knew damaged and defaced his 1993 GMC pickup by punching and breaking the front driver-side window in the 52000 block of Ind. 13 in Middlebury.