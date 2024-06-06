POLICE NEWS: June 6, 2024

Jun. 5—HIT-AND-RUN

A 46-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday that she was the victim of a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of Kroger, 209 Chicago, Ave.

ARRESTS

—A 36-year-old woman was arrested by Goshen police at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of possession of marijuana along with active warrants out of Kosciusko County after she was stopped by police for an equipment violation at Ind. 15 and C.R. 40.

—A 32-year-old man was arrested by Goshen police at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he was stopped for a moving violation in the 1000 block of South Main Street.

BURGLARY

A 36-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between June 1-4 someone broke into a house in the 57000 block of Quebec Street in Elkhart and a washer and dryer set and a refrigerator.

THEFTS

—A 59-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday that someone he knew was on the property of Indiana Wood Products, 58228 C.R. 43, Middlebury, stealing logs.

—A 21-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2-2:30 p.m. May 24 someone stole items from the 59000 block of Glenmore Avenue.

—A 38-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3-5 p.m. Tuesday someone stole her daughter's scooter from Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Osceola.

FRAUD

—A 24-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 7:36 a.m. Tuesday someone attempted to complete a fraudulent sale of a vehicle on social media.

—A 27-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that on April 1 someone used his Social Security number at Patrick Industries, 57420 Nagy Drive.