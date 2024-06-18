POLICE NEWS: Goshen police wrangle snake

Jun. 17—Goshen police responded to a report of a python found in the 200 block of South 10th Street at 12:46 a.m. Officers transported the snake to the Elkhart County Humane Society.

CRASHES

—A South Bend woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at C.R. 32 and Old C.R. 17 at 2:58 p.m. Monday.

According to Elkhart County deputies, a 2012 Toyota Tundra driven by Jeffrey Kauffman, 60, Goshen, was stopped facing north on Old C.R. 17 waiting to cross C.R. 32. Kauffman did not see a westbound 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Leeann Maxwell, 22, South Bend, and pulled into oncoming traffic, the report reads. The vehicles collided. Kauffman was uninjured. Maxwell complained of abdominal pain and was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment.

Kauffman was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

—A single-vehicle crash led to the injury of a Syracuse man at 3:05 p.m. Monday on C.R. 46, near the C.R. 15 intersection.

According to Elkhart County deputies, Mark Simmons, 36, Syracuse, was driving a 2013 Lincoln MKX east on C.R. 46 and saw a slow-moving vehicle ahead of him and began to pass. At the same time, the vehicle he was attempting to pass moved into the left lane to pass a horse-drawn buggy, the report reads. Simmons did not have enough time to slow down or move back into the lane without striking another vehicle and swerved to avoid the crash, the officer noted. The Lincoln drove off the road to the north, driving several hundred feet into a ditch before flipping over and then rolling back down right side up, the report reads.

Simmons complained of pain throughout his body.

BURGLARY

A 28-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 7:28 p.m. Sunday being the victim of a burglary in the 400 block of Nicklaus Drive by someone she knew.

THEFT

—A 30-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between June 12 and 13 someone stole items from the 58000 block of Broadway Boulevard in Elkhart.

—A 24-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday someone stole a wallet with cards and cash from her vehicle in the 54000 block of Ash Road in Osceola.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

A 30-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone she knew kicked the passenger door of her vehicle at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in the 52000 block of C.R. 9 in Elkhart.

HIT-AND-RUN

Krystal Bedsaul, 34, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday someone drove into a fence and left the scene in the 56000 block of White Pine Ridge.