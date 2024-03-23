POLICE NEWS: Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deaths

Mar. 22—The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating two separate shooting deaths.

Elkhart police were called to a shooting in the 2400 block of Morton Avenue at 7:25 p.m. Thursday. David Strowder Sr., 50, Elkhart, died at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on this case, can call the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825.

The second death occurred Friday morning.

According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, officers were called to a home in the 71000 block of C.R. 9 at 4:53 a.m. because a man was dead from an apparent gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they found the deceased man in the home. They secured the home and the homicide unit was dispatched.

"There is no threat to the public as this appears to be an isolated incident," police stated in a news release.

Detective seeks help in robbery case

The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify two people in connection to a robbery investigation. The robbery occurred March 7, at Speedway, 1901 Cassopolis St. This is case no. 2024-0307-004.

If anyone can identify these people, contact Detective Ronnie Barron at 574-295-7070, ext. 8321, or email ronnie.barron@elkhartpolice.org.

Pets die in fire

Two pets died in a house fire in Elkhart at 10:29 p.m. Thursday.

According to a report from Elkhart Fire Department, firefighters were called to 1131 Erwin St. and found smoke coming from the front door. Firefighters managed to contain the fire to the kitchen.

Two pets died in the fire. No humans were injured.

Investigators reported that the cause of the fire was the failure of an outlet. No one was home at the time of the fire.

ARRESTS

* A 36-year-old Elkhart man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday on charges of domestic battery with moderate bodily injury, domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16, battery by bodily waste, domestic battery against a pregnant woman, and strangulation against a pregnant woman. The battery occurred in the 57000 block of Vee Jay St., Elkhart. The man was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

* A 45-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment following a crash near C.R. 104 and C.R. 15. The driver, after being released from Elkhart General Hospital, was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.