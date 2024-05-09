POLICE NEWS: Driver in Goshen crash reportedly flees

May 8—One of the drivers in a three-car pile-up reportedly fled the scene following a crash Tuesday afternoon in Goshen.

Goshen police stated in a report they responded to the crash around 2 p.m. Tuesday, where a three-car pileup had just occurred, but one of the drivers had fled the scene.

A witness who was stopped waiting to enter traffic from Jenkins Automotive, 1025 Lincolnway East, told police that the driver of a black Dodge Dart, Brianna Miller, 21, of Goshen, didn't stop when met with stopped traffic on Lincolnway East, according to the police report.

Her vehicle collided with a silver 2014 Ford F-150 registered to Kyle Rifenberg, of Jones, Michigan, which then rear-ended a dark green 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by Douglas Manahan, 64, of Goshen, the police report reads.

While Miller and Manahan remained on the scene, according to police, the driver of the Ford truck did not stay. Manahan was hospitalized for injuries.

Weather leads to crash with injury

Poor weather conditions on Tuesday resulted in the hospitalization of at least one driver following a crash just north of Elkhart in the evening.

Elkhart County deputies reported that at 6:30 p.m,. Kaydan Allen Soli, 34, of Elkhart, was traveling east on Ind. 120. When Soli attempted to turn south at the stop light onto C.R. 17, his 215 Toyota Avalon, slid into northbound traffic due to the slippery and wet roadway conditions, the report reads.

James Anthony Nelson, 70, of Elkhart, was stopped in traffic, and his 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was struck by the Toyota as a result, police reported.

Soli was transported to Elkhart General Hospital and also cited for driving at speeds too fast for roadway conditions.

ARRESTS

—Hannah Mullett, 29, 1105 W. 150 North, LaGrange, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County deputies on a charge of child molesting, a Level 1 felony. Investigators stated in their report that a tip about a sexual assault came to them through the FBI. Officers and staff with the Department of Child Services interviewed Mullett at her home, which resulted in her arrest. Police said that the victim was a child younger than 12. Mullett was taken to the LaGrange County Jail.

—A 32-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license status after he allegedly crashed his 1997 Toyota Camry in the area of C.R.10 west of C.R. 17.

—A 31-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday on charges of an outstanding warrant and an altered license place after he was stopped by police at C.R. 21 north of Wheelers Way.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

Elkhart County deputies responded to a report that between 2 and 2:30 p.m. May 4, two people were recklessly shooting firearms in the 28000 block of Marke Avenue. Bullets struck Reith Riley, 2500 W. Lusher Ave.

BURGLARY

A 60-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that before 7:40 a.m. Tuesday someone took lawn care items from his shed in the 57000 block of Amber Valley Drive.

ATTEMPTED BURGLARY

A 50-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday that her door was dented and had black scuff marks on it, and there was a credit card stuck in the door near the latch, in the 300 block of Madison Street.

PUBLIC NUDITY

Goshen police responded to a property damage crash at Papa John's, 301 N. Main St., where a vehicle had crashed into the building at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found the 53-year-old Goshen driver to be intoxicated, and he urinated in the parking lot.

FOUND ITEM

An employee of Burger King, 1709 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen police at 8:54 a.m. Tuesday they found possible illegal contraband in the men's restroom.

THEFTS

—MTS Products, 28672 Holiday Place, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between May 3-6, someone stole 11 30-gallon Worthington WII propane tanks.

—A 36-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies on May 6 that someone stole a cell phone from the 59000 block of C.R. 11 in Elkhart.

—Elkhart County deputies responded to a report that between May 3-6, someone stole a homemade trailer from the 29000 block of C.R. 12 in Elkhart.