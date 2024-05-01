POLICE NEWS: Crash leads to injury, ticket

Apr. 30—A single-vehicle crash led to a ticket for one woman and a hospital visit for another.

Elkhart County deputies reported that at 9:18 a.m. Sunday, Jennifer Kelly, 44, of Elkhart, was driving a 2018 Nissan Versa east on Old. U.S. 20 near Corwin Street when she attempted to pull off the south side of the road to tend to a passenger but lost control.

The vehicle struck an electrical box, pole and fence in front of Ricki's Self Lock Storage, 30636 Old U.S. 20. A passenger in her vehicle, Alexis Kelly, 22, of Elkhart, had complaint of leg pain and facial pain, and was transported to Elkhart General Hospital.

Jennifer Kelly was cited for not having a valid driver's license.

Granger man breaks leg

A Granger man broke his leg in a motorcycle crash on Monday.

Elkhart County deputies say Christian Dunn, 28, of Granger, was traveling on a 1993 Suzuki GSX west on Old. U.S. 20 near Lexington Park Drive at 6:37 p.m. Monday. Dunn lost control of the vehicle and ran off the north side of the road but did not collide with anything.

He was transported to Elkhart General Hospital with a fractured leg. Toxicology results are pending.

ARRESTS

—A 29-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 6:55 p.m. April 26 on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated — endangerment after he allegedly crashed into a stop sign at C.R. 24 and East County Line Road.

—A 21-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 4:02 a.m. April 27 on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment after he allegedly reported being struck by a truck at U.S. 20 near C.R. 22 and then crashing into construction barriers before the other vehicle fled the scene around 4:02 a.m. Saturday.

—A 30-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 5:43 p.m. Sunday on charges of residential entry, disorderly conduct, and resisting law enforcement after he allegedly refused to leave room at the Goshen Motor Inn, 65522 U.S. 33, after forcing his way in.

—A 26-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 8:51 p.m. Sunday on charges of resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop at C.R. 4 and C.R. 109.

—A 42-year-old woman was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1:45 a.m. Monday on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, drug paraphernalia, and meth during a traffic stop at Crescent Street and Wood Street.

—A 34-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday near U.S. 33 and Sunnyside Avenue after a traffic infraction.

HIT-AND-RUN

Glenn Yoder, 75, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:12 p.m. Sunday a hit-and-run in the 1300 block of Greencroft Drive.

FIRE

A 50-year-old man reported to Goshen police at 3:23 p.m. Monday a house fire on Springfield Drive. Firefighters arrived on the scene and put out the fire.

BURGLARY

A 60-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone broke into his home in the 28000 block of Melody Lane in Elkhart and stole multiple firearms, money, jewelry, and a Black 2000 Dodge pickup truck.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

A 47-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:28 a.m. Thursday that someone he knew recklessly discharged a firearm in his direction while he was in a field.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—A 48-year-old man reported to Goshen police at 11:06 a.m. Sunday someone he knew damaged a tire on his vehicle.

—A 66-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 11:20 p.m. someone put an explosive in a mailbox in the 12000 block of Pine Cone Drive in Middlebury.

—A 25-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7 p.m. April 25 and 11 a.m. April 27 someone damaged a vehicle in the 57000 block of C.R. 19 in Goshen.

—A 66-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1-6 p.m. April 24 someone vandalized the pet door and window frame and multiple interior walls.

—A 16-year-old reported to Elkhart County deputies 11:37 p.m. April 27 and 10:06 a.m. April 28 someone egged the house, broke a vehicle's windshield and damaged the garage door at the 58000 block of Valley View Drive in Elkhart.

—A 24-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday that someone she knew damaged her front door and window in the 23000 block of Second Street.

OFFICERS REPORT

—A 46-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 12:30 p.m. that she left money at a cash register at Walmart, 30830 Old. U.S. 20, and the money was taken after she left.

—A 54-year-old man was hospitalized after his pickup truck crashed into a tree around 8:26 a.m. Saturday. Elkhart County deputies say the vehicle left the roadway in the 29000 block of U.S. 33 for unknown reasons.

—A 35-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:23 a.m. Sunday someone stole a trailer belonging to Final Phase Electric, 67696 C.R. 21. The trailer was recovered and released.

THEFT

—A 29-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 3:24 p.m. Sunday items being stolen from her room at Super 8, 2628 Lincolnway East.

—A 24-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7:30 p.m. April 24 and 4:45 p.m. April 26, someone entered his vehicle and took identifying information and change in the 22000 block of Breakwater Drive.

—A 40-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7 p.m. April 25 and 6 p.m. April 26 someone stole a flatbed trailer from the 60000 block of C.R. 3.