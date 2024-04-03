POLICE NEWS: Crash injures two drivers in Goshen

Apr. 2—Around noontime on Monday, two drivers were hospitalized after what Goshen police are calling distracted driving.

At 11:48 a.m., Kathy Smith, 72, of Elkhart, was traveling north in the 4000 block of U.S. 33/Elkhart Road, coming to the intersection of Midway Road when she unexpectedly rear-ended a 2010 Honda Civic driven by Oswaldo Gamboa, 19, of Goshen, according to a report from Goshen police.

Smith reportedly told police she was going 35 mph in the left lane in her 2005 Ford Escape but did not recall if the light was green, or where the Honda was. She said she was driving, looking up, and rear-ended the vehicle, the report reads.

Gamboa said he was in the left turn lane waiting to turn into the Walmart parking lot when the light turned green and he began to drive. He looked in his rearview mirror and saw Smith's vehicle approaching very fast and was struck, the report reads.

Smith and Gamboa were both transported to Goshen Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

One hospitalized in crash

A crash resulted in the hospitalization of an Elkhart man early Tuesday morning.

Elkhart County deputies reported that at 7:09 a.m., Jeremy Honeycutt, 29, of Goshen was traveling Ind. 15 north of C.R. 42 when he drove left of center.

Clark Hartford, 90, of Elkhart was traveling south on Ind. 15 north of C.R. 42, and Honeycutt's Cadillac collided with Hartford's Toyota head-on, the report reads.

Hartford was transported to Goshen Hospital for chest pain. Honeycutt declined medical treatment. Honeycutt was cited for driving left of center.

ARRESTS

—A 45-year-old woman was arrested by Goshen police at 7:21 p.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of paraphernalia after police responded to a report of a woman needing assistance at Goshen Motor Inn, 65522 U.S. 33.

—A 31-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 3:26 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle with a driver's license status of habitual traffic violator in the area of U.S. 20 and C.R. 17.

—A 37-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia after officers reportedly found the materials in his commercial vehicle at 211 W. Clinton St., Goshen.

HIT-AND-RUN

—An 81-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2 p.m. Saturday that someone driving a silver car hit her brown Buick Encore and fled the scene at C.R. 38 and C.R. 15 in Elkhart.

—Goshen police responded to a report that a vehicle hit a business sign at C-Par Property Management, 401 E. Madison St., over the weekend and did not report it.

—Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, two people stole several items from Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, and while fleeing the area, crashed into a parked vehicle, Elkhart county deputies reported.

—A 51-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:02 p.m. that someone pointed a firearm at her in the 58000 block of Oakwood Court.

ANIMAL CRUELTY

An incident of animal cruelty was reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:58 a.m. Sunday in the 69000 block of Ind. 13 in Millersburg.

BURGLARY

—A 23-year-old man was arrested by Goshen police at 7:07 p.m. on a charge of burglary after reportedly entering a home construction site and taking items in the 1500 block of Sandlewood Drive.

—A 47-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies someone entered her home last week and took a Kenmore refrigerator and then entered again but did not take anything.

—Goshen police were called to Schrock Pavilion, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., at 8:15 a.m. Monday for a burglary where a man said multiple tools had been taken

THEFT

—A 29-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies a theft of a trailer from the 57000 block of C.R. 35.

—A 42-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1:30 p.m. March 28 and 7 a.m. Sunday someone stole prescriptions from his vehicle parked in the 25000 block of C.R. 28 in Goshen.

—The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office recovered a stolen 2008 Purple Harley Davidson FXSTB in the 28000 block of Old U.S. 33 at 1 p.m. Friday.

—An employee of Keystone reported to Goshen police that between March 27 and 28, there was a theft of a recreational vehicle from the Dutchman shipping lot at 2210 Eisenhower Drive.

—A 52-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 1:36 p.m. Monday the theft of a firearm from the 1100 block of Beaver Lane.

—A 35-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Jan. 1 and March 27 someone stole a collectable card in a serialized case from the 22000 block of Sommerset Place Boulevard.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

A man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1:14 p.m. March 19 and 10:43 a.m. March 29 a stray bullet struck a cargo trailer in the back of Mid City Trailers, 51401 Ind. 19, Elkhart.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

A 57-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:04 p.m. Saturday that someone she knew entered her property in the 58000 block of C.R. 9 and cut her grass against her fence without her permission.

FRAUD

—A 39-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2:10 p.m. Jan. 2, 2020, and 4:30 p.m. Jan. 7, 2024 fraud was committed.

—A 42-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. March 26 someone committed fraud.

—A 34-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 4:30 p.m. someone committed fraud.

—A 92-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that on April 1 someone he knew defrauded him out of $34,000.

LOST RING

A manager at Kay Jewelers reported to Goshen police that sometime in the last three months a customer's ring was misplaced or stolen from the 4028 Elkhart Road store.