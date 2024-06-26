POLICE NEWS: Crash injures one in Goshen

Jun. 25—A Goshen woman was hospitalized following a crash Monday afternoon.

Goshen police were called to Center and Eighth streets at 4:22 p.m. Monday.

Jesse Atteberry, 44, of Elkhart, told police he looked for traffic and then continued through the intersection in a Black Ford F150 and did not see the Gold Chevrolet Cruze driven by Tania Morraz Tapia, 23, of Goshen, coming north on Eighth Street, Goshen police stated in their report. Atteberry reportedly told police he believed the vehicles parked on the side of the road must have blocked his vehicle.

Morraz Tapia received a facial injury in the crash and was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment. She told police that the truck had pulled out in front of her and she didn't have time to avoid the crash, the report states.

Atteberry was cited for having expired plates and was cited. Morraz Tapia was cited for not having insurance.

FOUND AIRTAG

A 35-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 3:42 p.m. Monday receiving a notification of an Apple AirTag placed onto her vehicle in the 1800 block of Roc Lane.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Staff at New Paris Launderette, 68206 C.R. 23, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 9 p.m. June 19 and 11 a.m. June 20 someone vandalized the bathroom of the laundromat.

THEFTS

—A 38-year-old man reported to Goshen police at 10:25 a.m. Monday someone he knew was stealing his mail from the 300 block of North Main Street.

—A 30-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 10:47 a.m. June 21 his passport was missing from the 2000 17th Street in Elkhart.

—A 19-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:37 a.m. Monday someone entered into multiple locked cars in the 23000 block of C.R. 28 in Goshen.

—A 54-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between April 1 and June 22 someone stole a utility trailer from the 28000 block of C.R. 4 in Elkhart.

FRAUD

—A 52-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at noon June 21 that someone committed fraudulent activity.

—A 47-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7:52 p.m. June 21 and 12:51 p.m. June 22, someone committed fraud.