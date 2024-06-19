POLICE NEWS: Abandoned trailer leaks diesel

Jun. 18—Elkhart County deputies are investigating an abandoned trailer that ended up leaking diesel fuel. According to a police report, a witness said a trailer with a generator on it had became unhitched from a gray truck who drove off, leaving the trailer at C.R. 6 and Ash Road. The trailer was reported as being on its side leaking diesel fuel onto the roadway. The health department was notified of the spill.

ARRESTS

—A 59-year-old man was arrested by Goshen police at 8:07 p.m. Monday on charges of intimidation, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, disarming a law enforcement officer, and strangulation after police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 900 block of North Greene Road.

—An 18-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 2:37 a.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and underage consumption of alcohol at U.S. 33 and C.R. 1.

—A 68-year-old woman was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 5:16 p.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after she was called in as a reckless driver at U.S. 33 and Ash Road.

—A 23-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 8:03 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance after being picked up on a warrant in the 50000 block of South Seventh Street in Elkhart.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

—Miller Door & Trim, 1702 Monroe St., reported to Goshen police at 10:18 a.m. Monday someone came onto its business property with a motorized vehicle and destroyed the parking lot.

—Goshen police responded to a report of a burglary at 5:27 p.m. Monday where they found graffiti in the 100 block of South Fifth Street.

—A 47-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between midnight and 8:30 a.m. Saturday someone ignited an explosive device in his mailbox in the 22000 block of Goldfinch Drive in Goshen.

THEFT

—A 56-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1 and 4 a.m. Sunday someone broke into her 2016 GMC Acadia and stole a container that had two microphones, a DVD series, and miscellaneous cords in the 30000 block of Spring Meadow Court in Granger.

—A 34-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between June 2 and Friday someone stole a chainsaw from a shed in the 28000 block of Driftwood Drive in Elkhart.

—A 24-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Friday and Monday someone broke into his storage unit at Storage Rentals of American, 28874 C.R. 4, Elkhart, and stole seven sets of wheels and tires.

—A 63-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that his black 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was stolen from his storage unit at 20 East Self Storage, 22715 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart between October 2023 and Friday.

—A 54-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between June 13 and Friday someone stole her garbage container from the 23000 block of Shorelane Drive in Elkhart.

—A 55-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4 and 5 p.m. Monday someone entered her Jeep parked on the side of the road near OxBow Park, 23033 C.R. 45, Goshen.

FRAUD

—A 42-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone cashed a fraudulent check on his behalf.

—A 53-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that on June 8 fraud was committed.

—A 72-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between Jan. 4 and June 5 fraud was committed.

—A 47-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that on June 14 fraud was committed.