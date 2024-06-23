Police name Wilmington man who died after gas-powered bike hit car in Newport

Police identified the 22-year-old Wilmington man who died Thursday afternoon after his gas-powered bike crashed into a car in Newport.

According to Delaware State Police, Nasir Ferrell-Mays was the person riding the bike involved in the June 20 incident. Authorities said Ferrell-Mays was operating a four-stroke mini gas-powered bike westbound on the shoulder of Route 4/West Newport Pike approaching Silview Avenue. At the same time, a 43-year-old woman from Wilmington was driving a gray 2009 Audi A4 in the same direction.

Police said the collision occurred when the woman made a right turn into a private parking lot around 2:21 p.m. The bike hit the car and the impact threw the 22-year-old off of the bike. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Audi was not injured.

The shoulder of Route 4 west was closed due to ongoing construction when the crash occurred.

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Witnesses of this crash are being asked to contact Master Corporal J. Forester at 302-365-8485.

You can contact Anitra Johnson at ajohnson@delawareonline.com.

