Police name victim killed after being struck by two vehicles in Harbeson hit-and-run

Delaware State Police have identified the 28-year-old Seaford man who was killed after being hit by two cars in Harbeson Friday morning.

According to police investigators, a silver car was traveling northbound on Harbeson Road, north of Lewes-Georgetown Highway, around 2:18 a.m. on April 19. At this time, "for unknown reasons," the Seaford man was also walking in the northbound lane of Harbeson Road and the silver car hit him. Shortly after, he was hit again by a small white SUV. Both vehicles left the scene.

The victim, now identified as Matthew Rosas, was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Troopers closed the road for about four hours as they investigated. The case remains an active investigation and detectives are asking witnesses to call Master Cpl. K. Argo at 302-703-3264 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

