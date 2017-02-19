Police Name Mystery Man Caught on Surveillance As Suspect In Murder of Teen Hikers

Police have named the man photographed on an Indiana trail where two teens were murdered as the main suspect in the case.

Authorities initially released the image of the man walking along a hiking trail close to where Abigail Williams, 13, and her friend Liberty German, 14, vanished on Monday, saying that he was someone police wanted to speak with.

However, preliminary evidence now points to the man as a suspect in the slayings, police said.

"During the course of the investigation, preliminary evidence has led investigators to believe the person, in the distributed photo, is suspected of having participated in the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German,” said state police in a press release.

The girls' bodies were found Tuesday around quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that’s part of a trail system, according to police.

Police have said they are treating the case as a double homicide.

