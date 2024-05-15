Police name Mary Beck sub who allegedly brought gun to school

May 14—ELKHART — Probable cause has been found for the arrest of Marissa Meyer, 40, of Elkhart, the Mary Beck Elementary School staff member who brought a gun to school on Monday.

Elkhart Police Department issued a press release Tuesday afternoon stating that Meyer was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail on a charge of possession of a firearm on school property, a Level 6 felony. Her bond is set for $5,000 surety only.

On Monday, Elkhart Police Department made the initial arrest at the school, 818 McDonald St., Elkhart, at 9:30 a.m.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the school's assistant principal was informed that second-grade substitute teacher Meyer was in possession of a gun. He told the school's resource officer, and the two of them went to the classroom. Meyer confirmed to them that she had a gun in her backpack on a chair by the teacher's desk, the affidavit reads.

The gun was unloaded, but the magazine had eight rounds and was also in the backpack, along with an empty gun holster, the probable cause affidavit reads. Meyer allegedly told the resource officer the gun must have fallen out of it.

Meyer reportedly told the resource officer that the reason she had the gun was because on Sunday, she'd lost the key fob that starts her vehicle while at a baseball game in South Bend and had to leave the vehicle there. She had removed several items from the vehicle and put them into her backpack, including the gun, and forgot it was still in the backpack until she'd already arrived at school, the affidavit reads. A system check confirmed that Meyer does have a gun permit and the gun was not stolen.