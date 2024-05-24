Police nab wanted suspect in series of armed robberies in Canton, Perry Township

A 37-year-old man from southwest Canton has been charged with 25 crimes, including aggravated robbery, in connection with a series of armed robberies over the past week in Perry Township and Canton.

Canton police arrested him Thursday about an hour after they responded to an armed robbery reported at 5:19 p.m. at The Exchange at 3225 Cleveland Ave. NW.

Perry Township Police Chief Bryan D. Taylor said in a press release Thursday evening that the arrest of Patrick C. Edwards "marks a significant milestone in our efforts to ensure the safety and security of our community."

Edwards is accused of committing these aggravated robberies:

Thursday, The Exchange, when the suspect demanded all the money in the cash registers. The amount taken was not immediately known. The robber left the business with a bag of cash, the police complaint said.

May 18, Speedway, 4985 Navarre Road SW, Perry Township, At 11:22 p.m., the suspect pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. He allegedly got $176.

Monday, Circle K, 6341 Navarre Road SW, Perry Township. At 4:01 a.m., the suspect entered with a firearm and demanded money from the clerk. There was an altercation between the suspect and clerk. A bucket of Fireball whiskey shots valued at $19.99 was taken.

Monday, Speedway, 4985 Navarre Road SW, Perry Township. At 4:16 a.m., the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money and got $88.

After Thursday's robbery at The Exchange, Canton police went to a house in the 1600 block of 35th Street NW, where the suspect was believed to have been staying. They saw Edwards in the driveway with another man.

As officers approached, the suspect went into the house. Officers made loudspeaker announcements and began getting occupants to leave the building.

Edwards left through the back of the home and began running east through back yards at 6:24 p.m., according to police. Officers arrested him in the back yard of a home in the 1600 block of 37th Street NW.

Canton police complaints against Edwards say that while fleeing, Edwards ran through a fence in the 1600 block of 37th Street NW, causing damage.

They said the clothing and gun used in the the robbery was stashed throughout the house on 35th Street.

A police report says Edwards admitted to throwing the money from The Exchange as he was fleeing officers. It was not recovered.

Other charges filed against Edwards include theft, obstructing official business, tampering with evidence and criminal damaging or endangering.

He is also facing a cocaine possession charge filed by North Canton police. He was issued a summons for the May 13 incident.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Massillon and Canton municipal courts. He was being held in the Stark County Jail on Friday.

"The successful apprehension of Patrick Edwards is the result of a coordinated and diligent effort by multiple law enforcement agencies," Perry Police Chief Taylor said in the press release. "We extend our gratitude to the Stark County Sheriff's Office, the United States Marshal Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, and the Canton Police Department for their unwavering dedication and collaborative efforts in this investigation.

"Their hard work and commitment to justice have brought a dangerous individual to account, and we commend each member involved for their professionalism and persistence," Taylor said. "This arrest underscores the strength of our law enforcement community when we work together towards a common goal.

"The safety of our citizens remains our top priority, and we will continue to work diligently to protect our community from criminal activities."

