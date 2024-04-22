Police nab gunman in years-old Harlem killing

Police have arrested the gunman in a fatal Harlem shooting nearly two years after they blasted the wanted man’s photo out in hopes someone could help track him down.

Deion King, 23, was nabbed Friday in the June 27, 2021 killing of 21-year-old Keyshawn Cureton.

The arrest came after a nearly three-year manhunt for the triggerman who gunned down the former hotel worker who helped the city’s frontline medical responders during the height of the COVID pandemic.

Cureton was shot during an argument on W. 136th St. and Lenox Ave., which cops said was part of an ongoing gang beef between two Manhattan gangs, although there was no evidence the slain man was involved in either crew, the Daily News previously reported.

He was shot several times and died at Harlem Hospital.

Cureton grew up in the neighborhood he was killed in, but previously moved to the Bronx with his mother. During the pandemic, the slain man worked in hotels housing traveling doctors and nurses.

“My brother took that job on,” his sister said Latoya Cureton said at the time of his death. “That’s all he was doing this whole year, he was putting himself out there. That goes to say even more about his character.”

King was charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment in Cureton’s death.

He is being held at a Rikers Island jail pending his next court appearance.