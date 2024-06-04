Police nab another man wanted for blasting NYPD traffic cop with fire extinguisher

Police have arrested another man who was in the car that recently pulled up alongside an on-duty NYPD traffic enforcement agent in Harlem for an occupant to blast him in the face with a fire extinguisher.

Ethan Olivo was busted Tuesday and charged with assault for the May 23 attack.

Olivo, along with Ammar Alhesheshi and Escarlin Polanco Gonzalez, were in a gray sedan that slowly pulled up next to the 43-year-old agent sitting in a marked NYPD vehicle near the corner of Saint Nicholas Ave. and W. 118th St. in Harlem around 6:50 a.m., police said.

With a fire extinguisher in between his legs, one of the passengers shouted to get the agent’s attention, video taken from inside the car shows.

“Yo,” the attacker said before he discharged the extinguisher, spraying the unsuspecting agent in the face.

The driver of the sedan took off, leaving the agent sitting in the driver’s seat of the NYPD vehicle.

Medics took the agent to Mount Sinai Morningside to be treated for minor injuries.

Last week, cops arrested Alhesheshi, 18, in the attack and charged him with assault. He was released without bail following an arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court, records show.

Still being sought is Escarlin Polanco Gonzalez, who police identified as one of the men in the car after the attack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.