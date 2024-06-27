Police: 1 dead, 3 hurt in shooting, stabbing along I-5 in Federal Way

A violent and fatal incident delayed traffic near the SeaTac rest area along Interstate 5 in Federal Way for hours Wednesday afternoon.

Police said it was the result of a fight with weapons inside a single car.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, around 3 p.m., 911 received calls about a car in a ditch, with people screaming for help as someone had been hurt.

Troopers arrived to find four people inside a black BMW.

The man who was driving died from a stab wound, while another man who was sitting in the front passenger seat was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

A woman and a third man who were in the back of the BMW were also taken to the hospital, both with stab wounds.

According to Trooper Johnson, everyone in the BMW is a potential suspect, and the three survivors were detained. He says that only one car was involved, and there is no ongoing danger to the community.

“Everyone in the vehicle obviously is potentially, you know, a suspect. We just don’t have it figured out the chronology of what just happened,” said Johnson.

#Info on scene NB I-5 south of Fed Way scales. 4 individuals in a black BMW. Male driver deceased from a stab wound. Another male transported with multiple gunshot wounds. Third male transported with stab wounds. Female transported with stab wounds. Still gathering info. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 26, 2024

Around 2:30 p.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first noted the incident that was partially blocking the off-ramp to SeaTac rest area.

The incident also blocked the two right lanes of Interstate 5 in that area. According to WSDOT, an Incident Response team and State Patrol responded to the scene, and drivers were to expect delays in the area with no ETA for reopening.

UPDATE #2: NB I-5 at Seatac rest area in #FederalWay



Two right lanes and off ramp to rest area remain closed for an incident.



Traffic backup is over four miles into #Fife #PierceCounty. There is no ETA for reopening. Use alternate routes and expect delays. https://t.co/EzUeD5ce3t pic.twitter.com/Kbenx0XTcy — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 26, 2024

As of 5:30 p.m., traffic backup extends 7.5 miles into Tacoma, at the intersection of I-5 and I-705.

WSDOT Tacoma told drivers to expect longer-than-average wait times if traveling northbound in the South Sound.

For the most up-to-date traffic details, check out: https://wsdot.com/Travel/Real-time/Map/

Lots of red on the map this afternoon folks. If you're traveling northbound in the South Sound, pack your patience and expect longer-than-average travel times. Check out our real time travel map for details on your route. https://t.co/HUGa1WTJfY pic.twitter.com/qyjCjyT0lB — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) June 27, 2024