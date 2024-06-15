Police: Multiple people injured after shooting at splash pad in Rochester Hills

A shooting at a Rochester Hills splash pad has left multiple people injured, according to a Facebook post from the Rochester Police Department.

"There was just an active shooter situation at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, 1585 E. Auburn in Rochester Hills," according to the post on Facebook. There are multiple people injured. This area is covered by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Hills Sub Station. They are in charge of the scene. For more information please follow their social media or call the command desk for a press release (248) 858-1831."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Police: Multiple injuries after shooting at Rochester Hills splash pad