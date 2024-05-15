Police: Multiple gunshots heard in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — The Greenbelt Police Department (GPD) said officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots Tuesday night.

Multiple gunshots were heard in the area of Hillside and Crescent roads.

GPD said in a post on the X platform that officers found evidence of the gunfire but did not know if any victims might have been shot.

Anyone with information was asked to call (301) 474-7200.

