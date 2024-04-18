Police: Motorist attempted to run bikers off state highway

Apr. 18—MUNCIE — An Anderson man was arrested in Delaware County on allegations of driving drunk and attempting to run a group of bikers off the road.

Kevin Hudson, 48, Anderson was arrested on Monday on two preliminary counts of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony. He also faces possible misdemeanor charges of battery and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The Delaware County Prosecutor's Office will decide the final charges in this case, which hadn't been filed by Thursday.

According to court documents, Hudson was traveling northbound on State Road 3 in his Jeep when he approached a group of seven motorcycles just north of Muncie. The bikers told police that Hudson tried to run them off the road, swerving toward them with his Jeep and even striking a few of the motorcycles.

The bikers then stopped in front of the Jeep, forcing Hudson to come to a stop and exit his vehicle. Hudson is accused of charging one of the bikers and throwing punches, repeatedly striking the man's helmet.

The man told police that he ended up "body slamming" Hudson to the ground in an attempt to stop his aggressive behavior. Hudson reportedly continued to try and attack the biker resulting in all seven bikers tackling Hudson to the ground.

Police spoke with all seven of the bikers who told the same story about what occurred.

Police tried to speak with Hudson but said the man showed heavy signs of impairment and kept rambling, slurring his words and making no sense. His eyes were reportedly bloodshot and his breath smelled of alcohol, according to police.

A search of Hudson's Jeep uncovered an empty bottle of Fireball whiskey, according to the report.

