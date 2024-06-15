Police: Montage Mountain adult pool party ends in fight, stabbings, arrests

SCRANTON — Three women were charged Friday after the first Adult Swim party of the season at Montage Mountain ended in a parking lot fight.

Nyree Keyna Tawanda Pemberton, 25, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. Divine Naysa Nari Taylor, 22, is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. Both Pemberton and Taylor are from Ithaca, New York, and remain at Lackawanna County Prison.

Kwesi Elias Green,29, of Hanover Township, is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Here is what police say happened:

At the conclusion of the season's first Adult Swim party at Montage Mountain, several people who had attended the event began fighting in the parking lot, according to a Scranton police media release.

A team of Scranton Police officers were patrolling the event and responded immediately.

At least four people were injured and officers detained multiple suspects. Two of those injured had knife wounds.

Because of the large crowd, Scranton Police called in officers from several other Lackawanna County law enforcement agencies to assist in crowd control and disperse partygoers from the water park.

Police also recovered a weapon, the release states.

The event required those attending to present identification verifying they were 21 and no alcohol was to be brought in from outside the venue, according to Montage Mountain's Facebook page.

