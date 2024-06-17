Police: Montage Mountain adult pool party ends in fight, stabbings, arrests

SCRANTON — Three people were charged Friday after the first Adult Swim party of the season at Montage Mountain ended in a parking lot fight and two people stabbed.

Nyree Keyna Tawanda Pemberton, 25, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. Divine Naysa Nari Taylor, 22, is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. Both Pemberton and Taylor are from Ithaca, New York, and remain at Lackawanna County Prison.

Kwesi Elias Green, 29, of Hanover Township, is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Here is what police say happened:

At about 10:30 p.m., Police Officer Robert Stelmak was patrolling the Adult Swim event at the water park, when he was stopped in the parking lot and told of a fight.

As Stelmak was moving toward a crowd that gathered for the fight, he heard someone say, "She has a knife."

Stelmak spotted Green running around and swinging at Pemberton and Taylor, charges read.

Both women were swinging back at Green, police said.

When officers approached Green, he stopped briefly and then punched Pemberton, knocking her unconscious, police said.

Police stopped Green and put him in handcuffs. They found he had been slashed across his rib cage, charges read.

When Aurrora Lamboy ran to help Green, Taylor jumped on Lamboy and started punching her in the head. Officers got Taylor off Lamboy, took Taylor to the ground and put her in handcuffs.

When officers put Lamboy in handcuffs, they found she had a slash to her upper leg.

Pemberton then regained consciousness.

Lamboy was interviewed by police at Geisinger Community Medical Center. She said she and Green had been dancing when an unknown woman started to argue with them and the couple walked away, charges read.

Lamboy said the woman came after them again in the parking lot, pulling out a knife and stabbing her and Green, charges read.

Charlie Jefferson, part owner of Montage Mountain, pointed out the fight didn't happen in the water park, but outside in the parking lot. He said park activities will continue as usual.

Jefferson lauded law enforcement officers for quick and efficient response.