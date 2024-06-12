Police: Monroeville man punches Somerset motorist, spits at trooper

SOMERSET, Pa. – An Allegheny County man was jailed Sunday, accused of throwing an unknown object at a passing vehicle in Somerset Township, punching a motorist and spitting on a state trooper, authorities allege.

State police in Somerset charged Harry Carl Van Fila, 19, of Monroeville, with aggravated assault, propulsion of a missile into an occupied vehicle, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and harassment.

According to a complaint affidavit, Fila was walking along state Route 31 in the 4100 block of Glades Pike at 11 p.m. Saturday when he allegedly struck a passing Chevrolet Silverado with an unknown object, causing extensive damage to the passenger side mirror, front fender and roof.

The two women inside the truck were not injured.

Two men who were following them stopped to help. Fila allegedly threw a punch at one of the men, the affidavit said.

Fila allegedly kicked a Ford Explorer that was stopped in traffic multiple times, causing extensive damage to the passenger side door and fender.

Troopers said they found Fila walking in the middle of the road. Fila reportedly told troopers that he just wants to live his dream in real estate and no one is helping him, the affidavit said.

Fila allegedly spit at the trooper who placed him in the back seat of the police cruiser.

Fila was arraigned by on-call District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bond.