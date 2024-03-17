Police find missing college student Riley Strain's bank card near Nashville-area river

The Metro Nashville Police Department in Tennessee said they found the bank card of missing University of Missouri college student Riley Strain near the Cumberland River on Sunday afternoon.

Police posted on X, formerly Twitter, that "Riley Strain's bank card was discovered this afternoon on the embankment between Gay St. And the Cumberland River. The search for him continues."

A body was also reported to be floating down the Cumberland River around 1 p.m. on Sunday, but Nashville Fire Department officials told Fox 17 that the body does not match Strain's description.

Nashville police on Thursday provided an update on the search for missing Missouri college student Riley Strain.

Strain, a senior at the University of Missouri, was last seen around 10 p.m. March 8 walking along Gay Street "after drinking downtown" at country singer Luke Bryan's bar on Broadway Street, according to his family and the Metro Nashville Police Department .

The University of Missouri senior was visiting Nashville with his fraternity brothers for a spring formal trip, according to Fox 17 Nashville.

Strain was reportedly kicked out of the bar on the evening of March 8 after staff felt he had too much to drink. Strain told his friends he would walk back to their hotel, Tempo by Hilton, which is about five blocks from Luke's 32 Bridge, Fox 17 reported.

Police said Riley Strain was kicked out of Luke Bryan's Nashville bar on Friday night and no one has been able to locate him or get in touch with him since.

The TC Restaurant Group, which manages Luke's 32 Bridge, released a statement to Fox News Digital saying they were working with police and providing detailed accounts of Strain's interactions in their establishment.

"During Riley’s visit to Luke’s 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters. At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs," the group said.

Strain's phone last pinged between 10 and 10:30 p.m. in the area of Public Square Park, located near the sheriff's office and the Cumberland River, according to FOX 17.

Mizzou student Riley Strain, 22, has been missing since March 8 after he disappeared in downtown Nashville.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Riley's disappearance to call 615-862-8600.

