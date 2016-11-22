Suspect: Victim reneged on deal to give her baby

Yesenia Sesmas is seen in an undated photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Offic. Sesmas is a suspect in the shooting death of a Wichita, Kans., woman on Friday, Nov. 18 and stealing her baby. She was arrested Saturday in Dallas and the baby was found safe. (Dallas County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The woman accused of killing a Kansas woman and stealing her baby said in a jailhouse interview that the woman had agreed to give her the child but backed out of the deal at the last moment.

In a television interview in Spanish, Yesenia Sesmas told KUVN-TV of Dallas-Fort Worth that Laura Abarca-Nogueda had agreed to turn over her newborn daughter to her but reneged on the agreement.

In the interview in the Dallas County jail, the 34-year-old Dallas woman admitted that she killed Abarca-Nogueda but said she did not mean to. She said she threatened Abarca-Nogueda with a gun when it discharged accidentally.

Police in Wichita, Kansas, said Sesmas faked being pregnant for months and had been a longtime acquaintance of the 27-year-old mother, who was found dead Thursday at her home in Wichita. Sesmas was jailed in Dallas on a Kansas warrant, with first-degree murder and kidnapping charges pending, and Kansas authorities are seeking her extradition.

The baby was reunited with family members in Kansas on Saturday.

The infant, whose name is Sophia according to police and family members, was six days old when she was reported missing.

Sesmas had known the baby's mother for years and had spent some time in Wichita before returning to Texas to live several months ago, Wichita police Lt. Todd Ojile said. She traveled to Wichita to kidnap the baby, he said.

The FBI joined in the investigation with 25 agents working on the case, Ojile said.

Late Friday night investigators identified a suspect, leading them to a house in Dallas where the baby was found unharmed after a SWAT team executed a search warrant at 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The baby was inside the home along with Sesmas. Also living there were Sesmas' boyfriend along with the suspect's son and niece.

Police do not believe the others in the home were aware of the woman's plans, Ojile said.

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of Sesmas on some references.