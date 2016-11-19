Police Find Missing 8-Day-Old in Texas After Mom was Shot Dead, Two Suspects in Custody

Police have found the week-old baby who went missing after her mother was murdered in their Kansas home earlier this week.

Laura Abarca-Nogueda, 27, was found shot to death and the then 6-day-old baby missing on Thursday afternoon when the baby's father, Manuel Abarca, returned home from work, according to reports.

Two people are now in custody, according to authorities.

Police said they have evidence that two suspects, who knew the mother, abducted the infant and took her to Dallas, Texas.

The Dallas police and FBI executed a search warrant at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday at a Dallas residence and two people were taken into custody.

Baby Sophia was found alive and is healthy.

“This is the best possible outcome to a very sad case,” Police Chief Gordon Ramsay.

Abarca told KSN.com that the whole ordeal has been exhausting for the family.

“My pain was unbearable, but my only light at the end of the tunnel was Sophia was still there alive,” said Abarca.“ I think it was a miracle she was found."

Ramsay didn’t talk about the motive for the murder and abduction because he said he didn’t want to put the case in jeopardy.

“Thank you to all investigators for their hard work in this case and thank you to the community for all of their help as well,” Wichita police said in a statement.

