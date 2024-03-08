Police, military transfer 200 'high-risk' inmates out of Juárez, Chihuahua City prisons

A large-scale operation transferred about 200 "high-risk" inmates out of state prisons in Juárez and the Chihuahua City area to federal prisons in other parts of Mexico this week, authorities said.

The surprise action at midnight on Tuesday, March 5, was carried out by a small army of more than 1,000 Mexican army soldiers, National Guard troops and state police officers, including SWAT team members and police in riot gear, Chihuahua state officials said.

The overwhelming show of force prevented any potential rescues and escape attempts and resulted in zero violence, Gilberto Loya, Chihuahua state public safety secretary, said at a Tuesday news conference.

More than 200 inmates were transferred from Chihuahua state prisons in Juárez and the Chihuahua City area to federal prisons in other parts of Mexico on Tuesday during a large-scale state police and Mexican military operation.

Loya was joined by two colonels with the Mexican army and the Mexican National Guard and a retired general who serves as the undersecretary for state prisons.

The mass transfer was done to maintain peace and security within state prison walls while also helping reduce homicides on the streets, Loya said.

Imprisoned drug cartel and gang leaders often continue issuing orders from inside prisons in Mexico, which can be hotbeds of criminal activity, including phone scam "factories."

There were about 120 inmates transferred out of Cereso No. 1 in Aquiles Serdán outside Chihuahua City, more than 80 from Cereso No. 3 in Juárez and 10 from Cereso No. 2 in Chihuahua City, officials said.

Cereso is an acronym for Centro de Readaptación Social, or Center for Social Re-adaptation.

Chihuahua inmates taken to prisons across Mexico

The inmates were flown on military planes to the Altiplano maximum security federal prison near Mexico City as well as federal prisons in Guadalajara and the states of Sinaloa, Sonora, Durango and Michoacán, officials said.

The transferred prisoners were serving sentences for crimes such as homicide, kidnapping, drug and migrant trafficking, authorities said.

The measure was part of tightened security in the wake of a deadly breakout and riot at the Cereso No. 3 in Juárez that left more than a dozen dead on New Year's Day 2023. Of 30 escapees, all but three have been recaptured, Loya said.

The state public safety department took control of the prisons from the state prisons department following the breakout.

