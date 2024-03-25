Police say Mesa group on camping trip found safe

Mesa police said four people who were missing after a group went on a camping trip Thursday were found safely and reunited with family.

The group was found in Gila County stuck in the snow, according to Mesa police Detective Richard Encinas.

Mesa police said the four were originally reported missing after family members' phone calls went unanswered.

Mesa police were searching for missing persons Shelby Berry, 25, Korie Gilmore, 24, Hannah Gilmore, 17, and Tenya Gilmore, who were last seen in the area of McKellips and Gilbert Roads in north Mesa on March, 21, 2024.

Police said Shelby Berry, 25; Korie Gilmore, 24; Hannah Gilmore, 17; and Tenya Gilmore, 15; were last seen in the area of McKellips and Gilbert roads in north Mesa at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The group was going on a camping trip but did not specify where, police said. The group was driving a red Kia Sportage with stickers on the back window.

An image included in the missing persons notice included what appeared to be the same red Kia in a wooded environment, a tent half covering the back end of the vehicle. It was unclear if this was the same vehicle.

