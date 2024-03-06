Police: Men held after guns, meds, jewelry and gold coins taken from Muncie home

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Muncie men have been charged with burglarizing a home on the city's northwest side.

Logan Tyler McCord-Williamson, 30, and Thomas James Shinkaruk, 35, were each charged last week in Delaware Circuit Court 4 with burglary, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

On Feb. 22, Shinkaruk was reportedly found by Muncie police inside the home, along West Hessler Road.

Neighbors in recent days had reported suspicious activity at the property, according to an affidavit, and a surveillance camera was installed that captured an image of an intruder inside the house.

Also on Feb. 22, McCord-Williamson was found by officers in a nearby storage barn.

According to the court document, he admitted to having broken into the Hessler Road house, taking a handgun that was recovered from the barn, along with jewelry, electronics and other items.

McCord-Williamson also allegedly admitted taking medications — including narcotic pain medications — from the property.

He was also charged with theft, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a legend drug and two counts of possession of a narcotic drug.

A police report indicated additional firearms, and a bag containing gold and silver coins, were also missing from the home.

Initial hearings in both men's cases are set for this week. Both men remained in the Delaware County jail on Monday.

Shinkaruk was being held under a bond of $22,500, while bond for McCord-Williams was set at $25,000.

Shinkaruk — who also faces a misdemeanor count of theft filed in Muncie City Court in January — was convicted last September of possession of meth in Delaware Circuit Court 2.

McCord-Williamson faces two misdemeanor charges — resisting law enforcement and battery resulting in bodily injury — filed in Muncie City Court in March 2023.

In other crime news:

Threats: A Marion man is accused of threatening to kill a Hartford City woman while holding her against her will.

Storm G. Hayes, 30, was charged Friday in Blackford Circuit Court with criminal confinement, intimidation, unlawful carrying of a handgun, domestic battery, neglect of a dependent, interference with the reporting of a crime and criminal mischief.

According to court documents, the Hartford City woman reported that on Feb. 29 Hayes — who is the father of her children — offered to take her and their son out to lunch but instead "spiraled out of control," brandished a handgun and threatened to kill her.

During the incident, the woman said, her child was "in the back seat telling Storm not to kill his mom."

The woman told Hartford City police Hayes twice struck her in the face. After returning to her home, he allegedly "stabbed" and flattened a tire on her car.

The most serious count against Hayes, the confinement charge, is a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Two local men arrested after Muncie home is burglarized