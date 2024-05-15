Police Memorial Week 5-K run organized by the San Angelo Police Officers Coalition

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Officers Coalition organized their annual “Police Memorial 5-K Run” in honor of Police Memorial Week. It was held Tuesday, May 14th, at 6 P.M. at the San Angelo Police Department Building. Dozens of people came out in support from businesses and volunteers for SAPD. It’s become a tradition for people of all ages to enjoy.

“Ultimately we get a great amount of support from the public here in the city of San Angelo,” says Richard Espinoza from the San Angelo Police Department, “and every single day we hear thank you for your service, but just to see everybody take time out of their afternoon to come hang out with us, do a fun run, enjoy some free tacos, enjoy some free fruit cups and have plenty of water and fruit to go around.” He continues, “It just means a lot to us and it shows that we live in a very great community here in San Angelo that supports local law enforcement.”

The last Police Memorial Week event is an Ecumenical Church Service that will be held on Friday, May 117th starting at 11 A.M. at Sierra Vista United Methodist Church on College Hills. The service is open to anyone wishing to attend.

