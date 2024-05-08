Police memorial service

May 8—The Odessa Police Department will hold a memorial service to honor all fallen officers across Texas, along with our local officers in Odessa, Midland, and Lubbock at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at Sunset Funeral Home. The public is invited to attend this memorial service.

The week of May 12-18 has been designated as National Police Memorial Week. This week is set aside to recognize the service and sacrifice of U.S. law enforcement that have been killed in the line of duty.

The public is encouraged to replace their porch lights with blue bulbs beginning Sunday, May 12, through Saturday, May 18, to honor all police officers who have been killed in the line of duty.