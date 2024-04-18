Police: Melbourne resident shot during burglary in 'isolated incident'

Melbourne police say a resident continues to recover after being shot and wounded early Thursday while walking in on a burglary at their home.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 12:30 a.m. after reports of a disturbance in the 2600 block of Coventry Road. Officers arrived within moments and found the wounded, unidentified person lying on the front porch with multiple gunshot injuries, police reported.

Detectives said the gunshot victim and another person had been at the home earlier and left before returning. Once the pair returned, they spotted two adult burglars in the home.

The burglars shot the person several times before running from the location, firing more shots before getting away, police said.

“There appears to be some type of connection,” said Sgt. Ben Slover, spokesperson for the Melbourne Police Department, said of the possibility that the person may have known the burglars.

The gunshot victim, who is expected to survive, was treated by paramedics and transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

Police issued a statement that the incident was likely an isolated incident and an investigation is ongoing.

