Police: Masked man robs Port Orange credit union

Port Orange police said this man robbed the Vystar Credit Union in their city on Tuesday.

Port Orange police said Wednesday they are working to identify a man who robbed a credit union there on Tuesday.

The robbery occurred at the Vystar Credit Union at 750 Dunlawton Ave. at 3:15 p.m., police said.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area on foot. Port Orange police searched for the suspect with the help of the New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater police departments, and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, but were unable to find him, according to a news release.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information on the robbery, is asked to contact Port Orange Police Department Detective James Fischetti at 386-506-5897.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Police: Florida credit union robbed by masked suspect