Police: Man was trimming dogs in Sim Park, not skinning them like people said online

The online claim spread around Wichita that a man was skinning dogs in Sim Park turned out not to be true, Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said Saturday.

Officers following up on the report from Tuesday identified and contacted the man on Saturday.

“That individual was extremely cooperative and explained to officers that he used that location to trim his dogs’ hair,” Rebolledo said in a news release. “Officers were able to confirm that no dogs ... or any animals were harmed at any time and have physically checked the individual’s animals to confirm their health and haircut. At this time, we have not found any evidence to support the allegation that this individual was skinning dogs or harming them.”

A video and screenshots from the video from a person riding in the park on their bicycle circulated online this week. In the video, the cyclist rides by a man kneeling on the ground alongside what appears to be a dog, with what appears to be another dog laying at the back of the man’s open SUV.

The post says: “A gentlemen was recorded in Sims Park skinning dogs. Yes, you read that correctly. The police were contacted a case has been made.”

The post says it happened around 6 p.m. Monday. It was reported to police at 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.