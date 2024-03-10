Police: Man took ex-girlfriend’s ring to ‘re-propose’ to her, fled to Florida

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An Oakville man is accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend’s diamond ring under the guise of re-proposing to her.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department’s probable cause statement, a Mehlville woman contacted authorities on May 19, 2023, to report that an ex took the ring and told her he wanted to have it cleaned so he could re-propose to her.

The ring is made of white gold with a 1.5-carat diamond center stone and several smaller diamonds on the band. The victim spent $13,000 on the ring years ago, but recently had the ring appraised at $20,000.

New details revealed in head-on collision that killed 12-year-old

Police claim the ex-boyfriend, identified as Sean P. Dougherty (age not provided), left for Florida a week after taking the ring. He was supposed to return a week later but did not.

Several weeks later, St. Louis County police arrested Dougherty.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Dougherty with one count of stealing – $750 or more.

Dougherty is due in court on April 8.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.