Police: Man threatens girlfriend, dog

DUNMORE — A Dunmore man threatened to kill girlfriend and her French bulldog, police said.

Edward Hutchins, 39, of 2027 Green Ridge Street, is charged with making terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct.

This is what police say happened:

At about 7 p.m. on June 16, police responded to Rite Aid Pharmacy, 217 S. Blakely St., after receiving a 911 call indicating a couple was fighting near the store.

Officers were met by Siobhan Daniels, who said Hutchins told her she'd be lucky to make it out of the night alive, because women shouldn't play with men's emotions, according to the criminal complaint.

Hutchins then allegedly took Daniels' belongings and her dog and left the area.

He was described as "a male walking a French bulldog, wearing khaki shorts and a white T-shirt," the complaint states.

Officers found Hutchins walking near the intersection of Rigg and Blakely streets, according to the complaint.

At the police station, Hutchins told police officers he was having chest pains and was evaluated by emergency medical personnel who told police Hutchins was having an anxiety attack.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on June 26 before District Judge Sean McGraw.