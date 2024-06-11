Police find man suspected of kidnapping his girlfriend at Westfield Galleria in Roseville

A Sacramento County man suspected of kidnapping his girlfriend was arrested Sunday at the Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville.

Roseville officers responded to a report of a woman screaming for help around Main Street near downtown Roseville as she was being pulled into a black BMW, the Roseville Police Department said Tuesday.

Others nearby tried to help her as someone pulled her into the vehicle, but the car sped off with her inside. An ID card left behind was found at the scene, which later turned out to belong to the woman.

Officers spoke with the victim over the phone, but she denied anything had happened and told officers she just wanted to go to sleep. Roseville officers later drove to her residence in Folsom to conduct a welfare check with Folsom authorities, but there was no answer at the door after repeated attempts, police said.

Later that day, the Folsom Police Department received a call from the woman, who told officers that she had been a victim of domestic violence and was forced into the vehicle the night before by the suspect, whom she identified as her boyfriend.

Officers located the boyfriend’s vehicle Sunday afternoon at the Galleria and found the suspect inside the mall. He was arrested without incident, police said.

He was identified as Roderick Mondale Lee Tinsley, 49, of Sacramento.

The man was booked into Placer County Jail by Roseville police on suspicion of domestic violence and kidnapping, as well as a citizen’s arrest for felony criminal threats.

Tinsley was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Placer Superior Court. He remains held without bail, according to jail logs.