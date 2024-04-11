Police: man steals car from a Bellevue home, rams garage door in region-wise crime spree

A 44-year old man made his first court appearance in King County Superior Court Wednesday, after he was arrested in a region-wide crime spree.

It started Tuesday when the man forced his way into a home in the 12000 block of NE 26th Place in Bellevue’s Overlake neighborhood.

He pointed a gun at the person who was at home and demanded keys to the car in the driveway.

The resident gave the suspect keys to a different car and fled to another room, called 911 and armed herself.

When the suspect realized he was given the wrong keys, he fired a shot through the home’s front door.

Then the suspect went into the garage, got into a car that was inside and backed through the closed garage door.

The suspect got a way before police arrived.

But Bellevue Police investigators figured out who he was by items left at the house.

Later Tuesday afternoon, the man carjacked a car in Woodinville. A bulletin went out to area police for the suspect and stolen vehicle.

Police in Arlington spotted the car and pursued it until it crashed.

The suspect was arrested, and Bellevue Police took custody of him.

He faces first degree robbery, burglary charges as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and stealing a car. He faces $250,000 bail.